Animal Behavior College Announces a March Inflation Sale

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, on their website, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) posted an announcement of their efforts in helping potential students in following their dream career of working with animals during a time of nationwide inflation in March of 2023.Animal Career Certification Programs Deeply DiscountedMany Americans may be struggling right now, weighing career options, worrying about finances, wondering if they’ll ever get ahead.By now it’s no longer news that inflation is hitting everyone hard. Higher prices mean your dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. Food and housing costs are surging, as are the prices of used cars, gasoline, and utilities. Prices on everything are going up.Though inflation peaked last summer at over 9%, the current rate of 6.41% is nearly double the long term average inflation rate of 3.28%. According to CNBC, in October U.S. households were spending an average of $433 more per month than the previous October. At the same time, the real average hourly wage has decreased by 0.7% For the average person, all of these figures add up to one thing: it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet. None of the economic news seems to be encouraging. Could it really be a good time to change careers?Great News for Animal LoversAt Animal Behavior College (ABC), they think there’s never a bad time to pursue your dreams, so if you want to start a job working with animals, here’s a bit of positive news: Animal Behavior College wants to help you make your dream a reality in the midst of these troubling financial times. In order to make career certification more affordable, during March ABC is offering a tuition sale, discounting the cost of each of their core certification programs by hundreds of dollars.As the largest pet career school in North America, ABC has been training students to go on to great animal careers since 1998. If you have a passion for animals, ABC would love to play a part in helping you find your life’s work.People Seeking Animal Jobs Have Good ProspectsMore good news- the pet industry is absolutely exploding. In 2020, spending on pets in the U.S. topped $100 billion and has now exceeded $120 billion. In addition to pet food, beds, toys, and other products, pet owners spend on services.Did you know that over 69 million U.S. households have a pet dog, and 45.3 million households have pet cats?₁ That equates to more opportunities. Dog and cat parents, seek out obedience trainers and groomers for their cats and dogs. Not only do these numbers drive opportunities for dog and cat trainers, they also keep the veterinary market robust which is why vet practices and animal hospitals have an ever-growing need for veterinary assistants.Then there are fish. Almost 140 million fish are kept by hobbyists in the US. This makes tropical fish are the most popular pet in the United States. Aquatics enthusiasts hire aquarists to help set up, stock, and maintain aquariums.Animal Behavior College offers certification in all of the above careers, plus a zookeeper assistant program and a service dog trainer program. These online courses allow you to take classes no matter where you live. Many ABC programs also include externships as part of the curriculum, giving students a chance to practice their new skills and get valuable hands-on experience alongside a local mentor.Animal Career Certification Tuition DiscountsFor U.S. students who enroll in March, tuition savings are significant.● Dog Obedience Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $2995 instead of $3499.● Veterinary Assistant Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $2795 instead of $2999.● Grooming Instruction Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $3299 instead of $3999.● Aquarium Maintenance Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $1795 instead of $1995.● Cat Management and Training Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $1795 instead of $1995.● Zookeeper Assistant Program Students who enroll and pay their tuition in full will owe only $1795 instead of $1995.● Service Dog Trainer Program Students who enroll and pay in full will pay tuition of only $1995 instead of $2495.Please check out ABC’s website www.animalbehaviorcollege.com or blog at https://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/blog/animal-career-advice/animal-behavior-college-announces-a-march-inflation-sale/ or at ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, ABC Tik Tok or ABC Twitter profiles for more information.Animal Behavior College is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.Sources:1. https://www.lemonade.com/pet/explained/pet-ownership-statistics/