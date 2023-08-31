Job Announcement

Submit Release
RECRUITMENT: ATTORNEY ADVISOR (GENERAL)

Salary Range: $69, 107-107, 680                   Open Period: August 31, 2023-September 6, 2023    

Series & Grade:  GS-0905-11/12                   Position Information: Full-Time (Permanent)                                                                                     

Promotion Potential:  GS-0905-12                Duty Location: 655 First Avenue North, Suite 150, Fargo, ND  58102

Who May Be Considered:  U.S. Citizens

Job Summary:

Millions of Americans depend on the Social Security Administration (SSA) for their well-being. Social Security programs offer protection against the risk of reduced income due to retirement, disability or death, and assist aged, blind, and disabled people in financial need.  SSA offers challenging careers and professional advancement.  Make a difference in people’s lives and your own.  Join our dynamic team!  Serve as an attorney-adviser to one or more Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) in a Social Security Administration (SSA) Hearing Office (HO).

To read more about the job click here.

