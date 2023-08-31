JLab's New JBuds Mini Are The Smallest True Wireless Earbuds Available, Designed For The Best Fit For Smaller-Sized Ears

New Affordably Priced Earbuds Incorporate Maximum Technology Into Minimalist Fit And Case

San Diego, CA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab is raising expectations as it decreases the size of what is possible with the global launch of the smallest earbuds on the market[1], JLab's JBuds Mini ($39.99). A common lament people have with true wireless earbuds is finding a secure comfortable fit, a complaint especially prevalent among people with ears on the smaller side. Designed to provide a secure and comfortable fit especially for small ears, the JBuds Mini is 30% smaller than JLab's highly rated GO Air POP earbuds and comes with a charging case smaller and lighter than the top leading brands on the market, including Apple's third-generation AirPods. When the JBuds Mini launch on September 1st, 2023, it will be the first time JLab releases a new product globally. Until now, JLab has introduced new products through retail channels in North America first, with distribution in other regions occurring months later.

With a case smaller than most common car key fobs, the JBuds Mini is the perfect earbud for people who want an audio device that adds minimal bulk to their pockets and bags. Its charging case measures just 2.08" × 1.38" × .94", 50% smaller than the case that comes with the JLab's GO Air Pop. With each earbud weighing only 3.3 grams and the charging case weighing 18.5 grams, the JBuds Mini's extremely lightweight design makes it a new heavyweight contender in the competitive true wireless market.

Despite its minuscule size, the JBuds Mini provides the same surprising value and modern audio technologies typical of new JLab products. Noise-canceling microphones in each earbud, paired with 6mm dynamic neodymium drivers, help ensure the user can both hear and be heard. Total playtime for the JBuds Mini is 20+ hours, with each earbud having 5.5+ hours independently. Dual connect technology allows either earbud to be used individually, and Bluetooth Multipoint allows easy switching between a computer, phone, or tablet without disconnecting and pairing the earbuds each time.

"The goal with the JBuds Mini was to drastically decrease size and weight without cutting any corners in the surprising value JLab packs into every product. With the JBuds Mini, we exceeded our goal of creating the smallest true wireless earbud on the market without sacrificing features or causing sticker shock with the price. Moreover, it’s the most portable case ever created including a keychain to easily attach it to your everyday life – almost without notice." commented JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The touch controls on the JBuds Mini allow the user to pause and resume audio, answer calls, activate the Be Aware setting to let outside noise pass through, or switch the EQ presets. The JBuds Mini can also utilize the new JLab App, allowing additional customization of the EQ settings and touch controls. Three different-sized pairs of gel eartips assist in allowing users to secure the perfect fit.

The JBuds Mini will be available in five colors at launch: mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black.

JLab's global release of the JBuds Mini represents a new milestone for the brand. JLab previously released new products in North America first with its quick to market approach, before distributing throughout Europe, Asia and South America as product became more available. At launch the product will be available to purchase immediately in North America, Europe, and Asia starting September 1st.

JLab's JBuds Mini is available at retailers and online at jlab.com/mini in North America and globally here: jlab.com/mini#wheretobuy.

Full technical features include:

20+ hours playtime (5.5+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Microphone: MEMS (each earbud) -38 dB +/- 1 dB

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.3

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC

Driver: 6mm designed dynamic driver

20–20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 98 +/-3 dB

Input: 35mAh

Earbud battery: 35mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours (in case)

Charging case battery: 250mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: 55

USB-C charge plug

Three sets of gel eartips

Stainless steel keychain

Google Fast Pair

Weight: 25.1 grams (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 3.3 grams each Case: 18.5 grams

2-year warranty

[1] JBuds Mini is the smallest true wireless earbud of any major headphone brand. Major headphone brands is defined as a top 10 brand based on Circana/The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Annual 2022.

JLab Media JLab 8583803436 media@jlab.com