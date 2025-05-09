Bitget Wallet Launches EIP-7702 Detection Tool Upon Ethereum's Pectra Upgrade





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has introduced a new detection feature for EIP-7702, a key component of Ethereum's latest Pectra upgrade. The tool allows users to check whether their wallet is bound to this new functionality and disable it with one click, enhancing safety as wallets adopt more advanced capabilities.

EIP-7702 enables externally owned accounts (EOAs) to temporarily function like smart contracts, allowing features such as stablecoin-based gas payments, third-party fee sponsorship, and batch transactions. These improvements are designed to streamline blockchain interactions and lower technical barriers for everyday users.

Bitget Wallet plans to fully support EIP-7702 in future releases, viewing it as a step toward broader crypto accessibility. By eliminating the need to hold ETH for gas fees and enabling multiple actions in a single transaction, the standard offers a more efficient and user-friendly experience. However, its added flexibility also requires new safeguards to prevent misuse and protect user assets.

To address these concerns, Bitget Wallet's detection feature offers real-time visibility and control, reducing the risk of unintended approvals from malicious contracts. Additional EIP-7702-based tools, including support for stablecoin gas payments, are expected to roll out in future product updates.

"The shift toward smart account functionality requires wallets to rethink both user experience and security from the ground up," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "EIP-7702 introduces meaningful flexibility, but it also demands clearer visibility and control. Our goal is to ensure users can adopt these new features with confidence, not complexity."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

