embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2025.

About embecta
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Media                                                              
Christian Glazar                                               
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications            
908-821-6922                                                  
Contact Media Relations                                   		 Investors 
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR



