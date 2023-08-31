FEMA and MEMA Warn Disaster Survivors: Beware of Fraud Attempts

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) warn disaster survivors that fraud attempts often increase during recovery from natural disasters like the June tornadoes.

Residents of Jackson and Jasper counties should be aware that con artists may try to steal personal information. In some cases, they may try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

What can happen, and what people can do

People claiming to be FEMA housing inspectors or otherwise claiming they work for FEMA may call you or visit your home. Do not

give out personal information or banking information. FEMA inspectors already have your FEMA application number. They are not authorized to collect personal financial information. If a FEMA inspector calls, and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used to create a FEMA application. Please tell the inspector you did not apply for FEMA assistance. The inspector will submit a request to stop processing of the application.

If you receive a letter from FEMA, and you did not apply for assistance, please call the FEMA helpline at

800-621-3362. FEMA will stop processing the application.

Report suspicious activity and fraud attempts

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch by email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, by fax: (202) 212-4926, or by mail: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department. You also can contact the Mississippi Attorney General’s office by calling 601-359-3680, or by filing a consumer complaint online at https://portal.ago.ms.gov/public/?q=node/403.

Official representatives in the field

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, housing inspectors and other officials are working in the communities impacted by the June tornadoes. They carry official identification with photos. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Contractor fraud

FEMA and MEMA also warn survivors to watch out for contractors as they work to recover. The attached fact sheet has information on how people can protect themselves.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMAand FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.