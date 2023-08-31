Public Assistance for Houses of Worship

Houses of Worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to reimburse their costs for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA may be able to provide financial reimbursement to certain private, nonprofit organizations – including Houses of Worship – for emergency protective measures, debris removal and to restore facilities damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties have been approved for debris removal, emergency protective measures – including direct federal assistance – and restoration of disaster-damaged facilities.

Who is Eligible

Only certain private nonprofits (PNPs) are eligible applicants for PA assistance.

To be eligible, facilities must:

Have sustained damage caused by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides within the designated counties.

Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or through the Vermont Secretary of State.

Own or operate a facility that provides an eligible service.

If a private nonprofit has insurance, an insurance claim must be submitted, as FEMA cannot duplicate benefits.

Have applied for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance loan. If funding from SBA is insufficient funding, FEMA may be able to assist.

The SBA deadline to apply for physical damage is Sept. 12, 2023

Public Assistance Application Deadline:

The deadline for apply for Public Assistance is Oct. 12, 2023.

For more information on how to apply for FEMA Public Assistance in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties, email Vermont Emergency Management at ADM.2023floods@Vermont.govor visit the VEM website at Home Page | Vermont Emergency Management.