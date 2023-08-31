Disaster Recovery Centers to Close in Observance of Labor Day, Will Reopen September 5

All Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.

They will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here are the locations:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University

36 College St.

Montpelier, VT 05602

Cabot Town Hall

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Wardsboro Town Hall

99 Main St.

Wardsboro, VT 05355