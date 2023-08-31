Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Close in Observance of Labor Day, Will Reopen September 5

All Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.

They will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here are the locations:

Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building 
17 Village Square 
Barton, VT 05822

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall 
131 College Hill Road 
Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University 
36 College St. 
Montpelier, VT 05602

Cabot Town Hall  
3084 Main St. 
Cabot, VT 05647

Wardsboro Town Hall 
99 Main St. 
Wardsboro, VT 05355

