Disaster Recovery Centers to Close in Observance of Labor Day, Will Reopen September 5
All Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.
They will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continue regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Here are the locations:
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall
131 College Hill Road
Johnson, VT 05656
Vermont College of Fine Arts University
36 College St.
Montpelier, VT 05602
Cabot Town Hall
3084 Main St.
Cabot, VT 05647
Wardsboro Town Hall
99 Main St.
Wardsboro, VT 05355