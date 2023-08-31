Miller, state officials congratulate MHA Nation on grand opening of new administration headquarters

NEW TOWN, N.D.– Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, cabinet agency leaders and other state officials today attended the grand opening of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation’s new administration headquarters at 4 Bears Park near New Town.

Miller congratulated MHA Nation on the new headquarters and thanked MHA Chairman Mark Fox and the entire Tribal Business Council for their leadership and ongoing collaboration with the state, noting tribal engagement is one Gov. Doug Burgum’s five strategic initiatives.

“Congratulations on this great facility and your grand opening. It is a very beautiful, functional, state-of-the-art facility,” Miller said before a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Thank you for having the vision to create a facility not only that meets your needs today, but that will meet your needs well into the future.”

Overlooking Lake Sakakawea, the 47,000-square-foot building will serve as the new capitol building for the MHA Nation. The complex also includes a 17,500-square-foot government support wing for a future federal agency.

Miller highlighted recent progress on state-tribal issues during this year’s legislative session