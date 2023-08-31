ODCP Seeks Public Comment on Iowa’s Next Application to the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program

August 31, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Department of Public Safety, Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) seeks public comment on the State of Iowa’s application to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance for an estimated $2,000,000 in new FY 2023 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funding.

ODCP intends to use future JAG funding to strategically support drug and crime reduction priorities authorized by federal guidelines and outlined in Iowa’s Drug Control Strategy. Those eligible to submit JAG grant applications to ODCP include local and state units of government, Indian tribes, and faith based and non-profit organizations that apply in collaboration with government agencies.

The State of Iowa’s JAG application to the U.S. Department of Justice is posted for public viewing on ODCP’s Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) website. Comments on the application may be sent to: Office of Drug Control Policy, Pape State Office Building, 215 E. 7th Street, 5th Floor, Des Moines, Iowa 50319. You may also email comments to: wiggins@dps.state.ia.us. Public comments will be received through October 2, 2023.

Eligible Iowa organizations interested in making application to ODCP for a future JAG grant will also find those instructions at the ODCP’s Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) website, or by calling ODCP during business hours at 515-805-4141.