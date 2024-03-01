Invoke Earns Infra and Database Migration Specialization as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure Azure
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the Infra & Database Migration Specialization as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure Azure.
This is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and services to our customers using the best-in-class Microsoft Azure platform.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the Infra and Database Migration Specialization as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure Azure based on meeting the highest standards for service delivery and support verified by Microsoft.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
As a designated Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure Azure, with this earned specialization, Invoke validates its deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating and optimizing production workloads run on Windows Server and SQL Server, Linux, and/or MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Cassandra, MongoDB databases to Microsoft Azure.
“We are thrilled to announce that Invoke has earned the Infra and Database Migration Specialization as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Azure Infrastructure. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and services to our customers using the best-in-class Microsoft Azure platform. We have demonstrated our expertise and experience in migrating and optimizing various workloads and databases to Azure, ensuring optimal performance, security, and scalability. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft and helping our customers achieve their transformational goals,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
Invoke’s Azure Migration and Modernization journey is designed to help you seamlessly move your applications and data to Microsoft Azure while minimizing downtime, reducing costs, and enhancing security. Confidently move your IT infrastructure or management control plane to the cloud and realize the full benefits of Azure's powerful capabilities with an Azure Foundation Assessment.
The Azure Foundation Assessment provides a review of your server and application footprint. At the end of the assessment, it will have a breakdown of what it would cost to run workloads in Azure and a high-level implementation plan on how to migrate securely. Microsoft funding for Invoke-led Assessment and Enablement services may be available upon request.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
As a Microsoft Partner with multiple Azure designations, we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive transformation, leveraging the power of Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
