G20 India: The New Delhi Summit Background Book is Live Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- ● The G20’s 18th summit takes place in New Delhi, India, under the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or One Earth, One Family, One Future
● It’s the most significant summit in the group’s history, tackling an unprecedented combination of interconnected crises
● The latest summit background book, G20 India: The New Delhi Summit, addresses these proliferating challenges and the deep divisions they’re creating among G20 leaders
As the G20 leaders meet in New Delhi, India, for their 18th summit, it’s against a backdrop of unprecedented and interconnected crises, from high inflation, interest rates and debt to escalating energy, food and health insecurity – and the ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring heat everywhere.
Taking place on 9–10 September, the New Delhi Summit seeks to overcome deadlocks among G20 leaders on the issues that affect people everywhere. As host, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is targeting progress on his priorities. They fall under the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future and are led by his Lifestyle for Environment movement, women-led development and the key needs of the Global South, for which Modi has made space at the table.
Modi’s vision of a ‘people’s G20’ is reflected in this year’s summit background book, G20 India: The New Delhi Summit. The publication features voices from key sectors and industries, plus exclusive editorial from world leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina’s Alberto Ángel Fernández and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Guest leader Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, writes on how the country is bringing SIDS issues to the G20, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs, discusses the UAE’s deep-rooted belief in international cooperation.
The title reflects the summit agenda. Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, explores how we can decouple economic growth and emissions, and Mathias Cormann, OECD secretary-general, writes on why the world needs more multilateralism, not less. The Financial Stability Board’s Klaas Knot dives into what a structural revolution could look like for the financial system, and Kunio Mikuriya of the World Customs Organization considers an environmentally sustainable future for trade. The International Civil Aviation Organization’s Juan Carlos Salazar looks at how G20 members can drive the green transition for aviation, and Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, provides food for thought on achieving a world without hunger. Sections on health and women-led development address how the far-reaching impacts of inequities and inequalities continue to threaten our social, economic and political stability and security, with content from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization and Sima Bahous of UN Women, among others. For each topic, the G20 Research Group provides data and commentary on the G20’s compliance with its commitments and sets the tone as Brazil prepares to take up the mantle of the G20 into 2024.
G20 India: The New Delhi Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G20 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.
View G20 India: The New Delhi Summit online at https://bit.ly/G20India
Khaled Algaay
● It’s the most significant summit in the group’s history, tackling an unprecedented combination of interconnected crises
● The latest summit background book, G20 India: The New Delhi Summit, addresses these proliferating challenges and the deep divisions they’re creating among G20 leaders
As the G20 leaders meet in New Delhi, India, for their 18th summit, it’s against a backdrop of unprecedented and interconnected crises, from high inflation, interest rates and debt to escalating energy, food and health insecurity – and the ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring heat everywhere.
Taking place on 9–10 September, the New Delhi Summit seeks to overcome deadlocks among G20 leaders on the issues that affect people everywhere. As host, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is targeting progress on his priorities. They fall under the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future and are led by his Lifestyle for Environment movement, women-led development and the key needs of the Global South, for which Modi has made space at the table.
Modi’s vision of a ‘people’s G20’ is reflected in this year’s summit background book, G20 India: The New Delhi Summit. The publication features voices from key sectors and industries, plus exclusive editorial from world leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina’s Alberto Ángel Fernández and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Guest leader Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, writes on how the country is bringing SIDS issues to the G20, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs, discusses the UAE’s deep-rooted belief in international cooperation.
The title reflects the summit agenda. Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, explores how we can decouple economic growth and emissions, and Mathias Cormann, OECD secretary-general, writes on why the world needs more multilateralism, not less. The Financial Stability Board’s Klaas Knot dives into what a structural revolution could look like for the financial system, and Kunio Mikuriya of the World Customs Organization considers an environmentally sustainable future for trade. The International Civil Aviation Organization’s Juan Carlos Salazar looks at how G20 members can drive the green transition for aviation, and Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, provides food for thought on achieving a world without hunger. Sections on health and women-led development address how the far-reaching impacts of inequities and inequalities continue to threaten our social, economic and political stability and security, with content from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization and Sima Bahous of UN Women, among others. For each topic, the G20 Research Group provides data and commentary on the G20’s compliance with its commitments and sets the tone as Brazil prepares to take up the mantle of the G20 into 2024.
G20 India: The New Delhi Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G20 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.
View G20 India: The New Delhi Summit online at https://bit.ly/G20India
Khaled Algaay
GT Media Group
+44 20 7608 5137
email us here