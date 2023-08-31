$25 Million Mansion on Coveted Readcrest Drive Overlooking Beverly Hills to Auction via Concierge Auctions

9420 Readcrest Drive | Beverly Hills, CA Newly remodeled modern masterpiece by Group S Architects Canyon and ocean views 2 Perched in Beverly Hills’ desirable Crest Streets Incredible outdoor space including wrap-around terraces Enveloped by incomparable city, canyon and ocean views

In cooperation with Heather & Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman & Mandana Sarkeshik of Keller Williams Spectrum Properties, 9420 Readcrest Drive is set to auction.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched in the hills of Crest Streets, this contemporary masterpiece, 9420 Readcrest Drive was previously listed for $25 million. Starting bids are expected between $8 million – $12 million. This property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Heather Altman and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Mandana Sarkeshik of Keller Williams Spectrum Properties. Bidding is scheduled to open 7 September and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are elated to join forces once again with Concierge Auctions. Our expertise in the Beverly Hills real estate market matched with Concierge Auctions' continued success in Southern California are sure to result in a highly competitive, successful auction." - Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Matt Altman, and Mandana Sarkeshik

This contemporary estate by Group S Architects is enveloped in a panorama of views. Organic, natural and warm elements are showcased in the interior and exterior. The expansive open floor plan makes use of 7,200 square feet of main-house living space, with disappearing doors that blur the line between indoors and out. Inside, discover five bedroom, five bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Multiple wrap-around terraces, a rooftop patio, and infinity-edge pool and spa ideal for entertaining. An additional 2,200±-square-foot wing awaits customization; envision a state-of-the-art club and lounge, sports court, or artist retreat.

North of Sunset Boulevard, the Crest Streets are a luxurious haven from the city. Close enough to share the 90210 zip code, the Crest Streets boast access to Beverly Hills’ amenities while enjoying privacy. From Greta Garbo to Bette Midler, the Crest Streets have welcomed countless star-studded residents to a neighborhood full of multi-million dollar estates and street-to-street lots with city, ocean, and canyon views. Minutes to Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip, 9420 Readcrest Drive is positioned to enjoy all that Beverly Hills and Los Angeles have to offer.

9420 Readcrest Drive is available for scheduled showings Thursday through Sunday 1PM–4PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

