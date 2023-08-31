Joe's Garage at AAPEX 2023 to feature a revolutionary AI breakthrough in shop management powered by Autoflow

At Autoflow, we've always been focused on the flow of your shop; this is the next level. We now have a tool that will show shops something they have never seen before, which is true bay productivity.” — Chris Cloutier, Autoflow founder and multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces the unveiling of its new product, a breakthrough in shop management involving its best-in-class software and AI cameras, to be featured in Joe’s Garage at AAPEX 2023 from October 31 - November 2. Autoflow invites attendees to come see its new, innovative technology in action, ask questions, and meet its founder and inventor.

“At Autoflow, we have always been focused on the flow of your shop; this is the next level,” shares Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow and multi-shop owner of Dallas-based Golden Rule Auto Care. “We have been working on this product for over five years. We’ve climbed mountains and fallen into valleys but believe we now have a tool that will show shops something they have never seen before, which is true bay productivity. We’ve used AI and machine learning to create a product that tells shops just how long that one hour diag really costs them. We even have the ability to measure body time on vehicles, which gives a more accurate depiction of work performed versus clicking a button.”

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Because Autoflow is created and developed by a shop owner, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. Visit Autoflow at www.autoflow.com, or call (469) 202-4090.

About Autoflow

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

