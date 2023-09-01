Author Steven Joseph releases, "Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles"
"Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles” is a rollicking, compassionate book for being perfectly imperfect humans.
People refer to a cold as the ‘Common Cold’ because they may have two in a year. You can have three to four CrankaTsuris in one morning alone. That’s why it’s called the Common CrankaTsuris.”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on a hilarious and enlightening journey into the world of crankiness with author and Crankiness Expert Steven Joseph. Following the success of his award-winning book, “A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness: The CrankaTsuris Method”, Joseph returns with “Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles”, coming September 26, 2023, from Enigami publishing.
In a world that emphasizes the pursuit of happiness, “Cranky Superpowers” reminds us that it's okay to experience a little crabbiness now and then. With wit, wisdom, and a dash of humor, Steven Joseph encourages us to appreciate and lean into our quirks. He says: “It’s more important to prepare for the best than to just hope for the best!”
“Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles” is a guide filled with humorous tales exploring the perfectly imperfect art of being human throughout our daily lives. In it, he talks about how we can recognize our crankiness and use it as a superpower, and why putting a name on it, as in the “Common CrankaTsuris” helps us embrace crankiness.
“People refer to a cold as the ‘Common Cold’ because they may have two in a year. You can have three to four CrankaTsuris in one morning alone. That’s why it’s called the Common CrankaTsuris,” Steven Joseph says.
Other topics include: Why a “time in” is more effective than a “time out”, why cooking is the ultimate superpower, and how the ability to listen to each other can sometimes be the greatest cranky superpower of them all.
By harnessing their “Cranky Superpowers”, readers can transform irritations into tools for personal growth. Joseph's unique approach embraces our crankiness, which can lead to a more understanding, patient, and curmudgeonly side of ourselves.
Joseph says, “It's time to don your favorite cape and tights and join me on a quest to unlock your potential and unleash your better self. ‘Cranky Superpowers’ is a fun-filled manual for navigating the highs and lows of daily life while finding joy in our quirks.”
“Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles” by Steven Joseph is available as an advance reading copy on NetGalley and for pre-order on Amazon.
For more information about the author and book, Find out more on his website.
e-Book : 979-8-9876117-4-6
Paperback: 979-8-9876117-5-3
Hardcover: 979-8-9876117-6-0
Audio Book: 979-8-9876117-7-7
About Steven Joseph:
Steven Joseph is a first-generation American, the son of a Holocaust Survivor, a masterful attorney, seasoned negotiator, engaging speaker, award-winning author, and a long-distance runner having completed 53 marathons which include five-times at Boston and 18-time at the NYC Marathon. Despite his extensive life experience, he remains wise enough to acknowledge that he hasn't figured everything out—except, perhaps, for the art of effective crankiness. Steven’s books include The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsuris, The Crankatsuris Method: A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness, and the "Snoodles" series, which includes Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles and Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle. His latest book, Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles, delivers more of his signature wisdom as he explores and celebrates the cranky corners of life. Despite his long partnership with therapists and time spent as an attorney, Steven remains grounded and approachable with a wit as quick as his award-winning blog is insightful. Don’t believe us? See for yourself when you visit Steven Joseph’s website.
