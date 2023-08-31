Keep an Eye Out for Work Zones Labour Day Weekend

CANADA, August 31 - Released on August 31, 2023

As Rider Nation travels to Regina for the Labour Day Classic and others head out to enjoy the final days of summer weather, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for highway construction zones across the province.

Unfortunately, this summer, we've seen numerous incidents involving Ministry of Highways staff and contractors through work zones. Work zones are designed to keep the public, staff, and contractors safe.

"These collisions cause injuries and damage to equipment. The men and women who build our highways are our friends, family and neighbours and we want to make sure they get home safely at the end of the day," Minister of Highways Lori Carr said. "With just a few weeks left, please put down your phone, follow signage and flaggers, and slow down. Let's make sure everyone gets to what they love."

Work zone hazards can be present when workers are not. There are many reasons work zones have temporary speed reductions left in place even when workers are not present. A sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure or loose gravel are examples of hazards that warrant a slower posted speed. A slower speed reduces the risk of damage, so slow down for your safety and to protect your vehicle.

If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 5-1-1.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 km of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years. The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

