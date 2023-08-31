Submit Release
22-23 ADVISER Follow-Up Collection Workdays Coming Soon!

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your 22-23 ADVISER Follow-Up data at either of the following workdays:

Thursday, Sept 7 PowerSchool and SRS (This workday will be especially geared toward new District Data Stewards)
Monday, Sept 11 PowerSchool (ESU 10), SRS (1130am-3pm only), NebSIS, Synergy

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.

Who Should Attend
Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

Additional information, including presentations, pre-recorded informational sessions, and a zoom link for each workday can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/

