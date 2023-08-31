Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Navy Leadership Host Futures Wargame at U.S. Naval War College

NEWPORT, R.I. – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted the CNO Futures Wargame at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 29-30.

This wargame provided a forum for senior officers and civilians to discuss the enduring roles and missions for the future Navy, as well as the concepts and capabilities required for its employment.

Franchetti opened the wargame discussing why the Navy is reinvigorating the long-range planning process and what needs to be done to sharpen the Navy’s warfighting edge.

“We are identifying the capabilities we must invest in now to maintain our advantage in the maritime environment of the future,” said Franchetti. “This wargame will help us design the fleet America needs to preserve the peace, prepare for war, and if called upon, win decisively in combat.”

Developed by the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, Vice Adm. Jeff Hughes, the annual wargame is a way for senior leaders to explore new and existing concepts of operations as they pertain to different threat environments. The wargame serves as a capstone analytic event intended to familiarize senior Navy leaders with Force Design.

“This game is a key component in the Navy’s work to implement an iterative and consistent process to focus our modernization efforts and optimize the capabilities we need to maintain our edge in this decade and beyond,” said Hughes. “Our long-term planning expertise supports Navy policy and planning processes, requirements, and long-term investment decisions, to ensure we maintain warfighting advantage well into the future.”

Franchetti led attendees in classified discussions emphasizing that future wars will be fought together with the people and partners we build today.

“Platforms matter, and we must also develop the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the Sailors and civilians who form our warfighting team,” Franchetti said. “Similarly, we must continue to build on our momentum with our allies and partners around the globe —at the tactical, operational, and strategic level—so that we can truly sail and fight as one team, dedicated to the principles and values that unite us.”

The Navy will analyze the results of the wargame over the coming weeks and months to guide Force Design implementation across the fleet.