Company Announcement Date: August 31, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 31, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Weis Markets Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Company Announcement

Sunbury, PA (AUGUST 31, 2023) – Weis Markets Inc. of Sunbury, PA today said it is recalling containers of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48oz) because the product may contain undeclared EGG. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to EGG run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Product was distributed to all 197 Weis Markets’ retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194. All sell by dates are included in the recall as a precaution. Sell by dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the container and lid has been included with this release.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product may contain trace amounts of EGG due to processing on shared equipment in error.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm EST.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.