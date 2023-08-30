The 2023 Upland Game Bird Outlook

Here's a look at upland bird hunting in each region:

Panhandle Region

Spring and summer conditions were relatively dry across the region. Insect abundance appeared high as a result and likely benefitted chick survival. Pheasants, gray partridge and quail are uncommon and largely restricted to the southern portions of the region.

Clearwater Region

Chick survival appears to be up from last year, due in large part to ample ground cover and plentiful insects. No abnormally high mortality rates were detected during winter or spring, nor would they be expected given these types of conditions. Field observations indicate production was up for chukar, quail, and gray partridge. Overall, fall upland bird hunting is expected to be good-to-excellent in areas of the region.

Southwest Region

Cool, wet weather prior to peak hatches and increased early summer precipitation have created excellent brood conditions for nearly all upland game bird species in the Southwest Region. The timing of preferred weather conditions should also contribute to good survival for broods that successfully hatched due to increased forage and insect mass. Quail and chukar have been observed across the region. Forest grouse should be good this year due to continued good recruitment in 2022. Overall, upland hunting should be good-to-excellent across the Southwest Region.

Magic Valley Region

Abundant winter and early spring precipitation created good habitat conditions for upland game birds. Fish and Game field staff are reporting higher numbers of quail and partridge across the region compared to recent years. Pheasants are below recent and long-term averages due to continued habitat loss. No surveys are conducted for forest grouse, but these species are somewhat buffered from drought and other unfavorable conditions because forbs and insects tend to persist longer in these higher-elevation habitats. Numbers this fall will likely be near average.

With hot and dry conditions this summer, birds will likely be concentrated around water and food sources. While the mix of both good and bad conditions for upland game birds over the past several years has made it difficult to forecast numbers in the fall, it is generally expected that game bird numbers have increased from 2022 and will be at or above the 10-year average.

Southeast Region

Winter conditions across the region were severe and extended into early spring. The eastern part of the region was hit the hardest and, as you move west, the winter conditions were less severe, but still well above average. Spring brought good rainfall across the region, and intermittent rains have occurred throughout July and August. Those birds that nested successfully likely had great conditions for brood-rearing. Fields reports are mixed across the region. In general, hunters should expect fewer upland birds this year, particularly in the eastern portion of the region where winter was the most severe.

Upper Snake Region

The Upper Snake Region experienced a long and wet winter in 2023. Snowpack was above average across the region and nearly double the long-term average in portions of eastern Idaho. Snowpack persisted for nearly five months, even at lower elevations of the Snake River plain. Spring and summer brought average to above-average precipitation to the region, with daily showers in much of June and early August. Summer temperatures across the region have been relatively mild.

Salmon Region

The 2022-23 winter was relatively mild. Spring conditions were cool and abnormally wet, and likely resulted in variable nest success across the landscape. However, it is unknown at this time how the wet spring has affected chick survival in the region. With a couple years of milder weather conditions the trend for most upland game bird populations should be stable to upward.

