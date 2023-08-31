Fall Chinook Salmon Update (8/31/2023)

For those who like to fish in the flowing rivers such as the Clearwater upstream of the Potlatch mill, the Snake River upstream of Asotin, or the Salmon River, the farther upstream you want to fish, the later you will want to wait. One reason for this is that when many of the fish reach the confluence area, they hold there in the cold water of the Clearwater River. The reason for this is they are waiting for the Snake River to cool down before they begin their journey upriver. The Snake River typically cools down around mid to late September. As such, if you want to fish in the Snake River above Asotin, you won’t see a lot of fish until after mid to late September. For the Salmon River, you may want to wait until October. Fish will enter the Clearwater River earlier than the Snake because it has cold water, but fishing typically doesn’t get good until late September. When looking for places to fish it is important to know that when the fish first get to areas they want to spawn, they tend to hold in the deeper pools and runs, and then as they get closer to spawning, they will start moving into shallower water near gravels bars and pool tail-outs.

Trapping Broodstock at Lower Granite Dam

The fall Chinook Salmon hatchery program has played a key role in why fall Chinook Salmon returns to the Snake River basin have improved dramatically since the 1980’s and 1990’s. Three hatcheries rear and release fall Chinook Salmon in the Snake River basin. Their overall goal in the past has been to release 5.65 million smolts into the Snake River basin with about 80% of these fish being released upstream of Lower Granite Dam. The broodstock for this program is collected at a fish trap located on Lower Granite Dam’s fish ladder. These fish are trapped in a manner to help meet broodstock goals and reduce handling of wild steelhead. To meet these goals this year, broodstock started being collected on August 18 by trapping 70% of the fish passing up the fish ladder. For marked fish (fish that have a clipped adipose fin or some type of tag), they were kept for broodstock if their fork length was over 80 cm (about 33 inches total length) whereas if they were not marked (adipose intact and no tags detected), they were kept if they were over 70 cm (about 20 inches total length). Starting today (August 31), the trap rate dropped to 18% and the fish kept for broodstock will follow the same strategy as outlined above. What this means is that when we were trapping 70% of the run, about 65% of those fish counted at the window made it past Lower Granite Dam. Now that the trap rate is at 18%, over 90% of the fish counted at the window will make it past the dam and into the fishery.

Seasons and Limits

I’m not going to go into details on Idaho’s seasons and rules for fall Chinook because you can review them by clicking on this link (https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules). However, I will provide these key points:

The season in Idaho started on August 18, 2023 (The North Fork Clearwater opens September 1).

The fishery will occur in the Snake River, lower Salmon River, and much of the Clearwater basin.

The daily limit is three (3) adult fish (adipose clipped and unclipped fish can be kept).

Fishing will be allowed seven days a week in all areas that are open.

For those who like to fish in Washington or with a Washington fishing license in the confluence area, you can view their regulations for the Snake River by clicking on this link (Washington Snake River Fall Chinook regulations). For the most part, Washington has the same limits and seasons as Idaho.

One popular area to fish for fall Chinook Salmon is around the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers (see map below). Where it can get complicated is for those people who have both an Idaho and Washington fishing license (and permits) and fish in Washington only waters, boundary waters, and Idaho only waters. For those of you who like to do this, you should be aware of the following things.