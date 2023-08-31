Mayor Bowser Awards $22 Million to Community Organizations Providing Out-of-School Time Programming to More Than 15,000 District Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded $22 million to over 120 nonprofit organizations offering a range of free and low-cost out-of-school time programs focusing on academic achievement, creative and performing arts, athletics, STEM, financial literacy, career development, and more. Led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the 2023-24 series of grants from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST) will create and expand out-of-school time opportunities for over 15,000 youth across the District this school year. This year’s recipients include organizations large and small, all focused on providing increased opportunities to District youth.



“We know how important it is for young people to be engaged and active when not in school, and this year’s Out-of-School Time grantees deliver on our goal to ensure students and families have access to high-quality, high-benefit programs that support their education and goals,” said Mayor Bowser. “With students back to school, now is the time to not only highlight these fantastic programs, but also to make sure our families know about them and know how to register for them.”

With support from OSSE, the OST supports equitable access to high-quality out-of-school time programs for District youth, coordinates government agencies, nonprofit, and private sector partners in delivering these programs, and leads grant-making and training programs to support partner organizations. Since 2017, the OST has facilitated programming for over 68,000 students through $90 million in awards to District nonprofits.

“These organizations provide incredible services that help the District’s young people stay engaged and develop their identities beyond the school day,” said Dr. Shontia Lowe, Executive Director of the OST Office. “We’re thrilled to demonstrate through this investment how we've heard our stakeholders and are working strategically to support them in their comprehensive efforts to connect with our most vulnerable youth.”

The OST also leads Learn24, a network of out-of-school and summer opportunities supported by the Bowser Administration, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and others.

District youth and their families are encouraged to explore available programming on the OST website through the Learn24 Program Finder.

And on Saturday, September 9, families and caregivers of children, teens, and young adults are invited to learn about the many out-of-school time opportunities available across the District at Afterschool in the City. Families and youth will have the chance to hear from a wide range of partners and organizations about out-of-school time programming, jobs and internships, learning experiences, and other fun activities.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos