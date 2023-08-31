Mayor Bowser to Celebrate First Day of Pre-K and Launch New Early Childhood Curriculum

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, August 31 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District education leaders will be at Smothers Elementary School to celebrate the first day of pre-K at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and highlight a new early childhood math curriculum.

The Mayor will celebrate the District’s robust free pre-K program, which enrolls approximately 75% of all three- and four-year-olds in Washington, DC. The DCPS “Ready for pre-K” mascot, Scribbles, will also be at the school to help welcome students.



WHEN:

Thursday, August 31 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7

Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education

Dr. Christina Grant, Superintendent, Office of the State Superintendent of Education

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Cheryl Ohlson, Deputy Chief of Early Childhood Education, DC Public Schools

Kiana Williams, Principal, Smothers Elementary School

WHERE:

Smothers Elementary School

4400 Brooks Street NE



*Closest Metro Station: Benning Road Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Benning Road & East Capitol St NE*



