Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,857 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate First Day of Pre-K and Launch New Early Childhood Curriculum

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, August 31 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District education leaders will be at Smothers Elementary School to celebrate the first day of pre-K at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and highlight a new early childhood math curriculum.

The Mayor will celebrate the District’s robust free pre-K program, which enrolls approximately 75% of all three- and four-year-olds in Washington, DC. The DCPS “Ready for pre-K” mascot, Scribbles, will also be at the school to help welcome students. 
 
WHEN: 
Thursday, August 31 at 11 am 
 
WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education  
Dr. Christina Grant, Superintendent, Office of the State Superintendent of Education 
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Dr. Cheryl Ohlson, Deputy Chief of Early Childhood Education, DC Public Schools 
Kiana Williams, Principal, Smothers Elementary School 

WHERE: 
Smothers Elementary School 
4400 Brooks Street NE
 
*Closest Metro Station: Benning Road Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Benning Road & East Capitol St NE* 
  
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]
 
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 
 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate First Day of Pre-K and Launch New Early Childhood Curriculum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more