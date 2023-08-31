DHEC Recognizes Overdose Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 31, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reaffirms its commitment to help stop drug overdose deaths, combat stigma, provide resources and acknowledge the grief of loved ones impacted by this national problem.

“Overdose Awareness Day gives us the opportunity to remember those who lost their lives to an overdose while pledging to continue our work with state agencies and community partners to stop overdose deaths,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “With a continued rise in the number of overdose deaths in South Carolina, substance use disorders represent a public health crisis in our state, and we want to ensure our efforts lead to a future where there are able to recover and live longer, healthier lives.”

Like states across the country, South Carolina has experienced a continued increase in drug overdose deaths over the past decade.

From 2020 to 2021, the total number of drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168: an increase of more than 25%. By comparison, there were only 573 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2012.

Opioids, including fentanyl, continue to be the primary cause of overdose deaths in recent years, contributing to 1,733 of the 2,168 fatal overdoses in 2021.

To address the growing number of deaths due to opioids, DHEC has equipped health departments in all 46 counties with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits for distribution to the public. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, educational materials on how to use both, and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose. Anyone may pick up two OD Safety Kits for free from their nearest health department, and no identification is required.

To check the availability of OD Safety Kits at a DHEC health department, find contact information for calling ahead at scdhec.gov. To find free naloxone doses and fentanyl test strips available at other community distributors, visit justplainkillers.com.

“We want to make sure that people with substance use disorders, as well as their families and friends, know that there are resources available to help them,” said Tramaine McMullen, DHEC Opioid Grants Manager. “DHEC is committed to making sure South Carolinians have the help they need, and we are hopeful that these resources will continue to help save lives.”

Additional efforts to prevent overdose deaths and substance use from DHEC include:

Participating in a statewide, coordinated effort to end drug overdose deaths through the Governor’s Opioid Emergency Response Plan.

Working alongside the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), including reporting drug overdose data for DAODAS’ Just Plain Killers website.

Overseeing the South Carolina Reporting & Identification Prescription Tracking System (SCRIPTS), which is a prescription monitoring program intended to improve the state's ability to identify and stop the diversion of prescription drugs through education, early intervention and enforcement.

Partnering with healthcare systems to provide opioid-related education for doctors and health care providers, including training of nearly 2,000 health care prescribers and professionals to date.

DHEC’s Division of EMS created the Law Enforcement Officer Naloxone (LEON) and Reduction of Opioid Loss of Life (ROLL) programs to train law enforcement and fire department agencies across South Carolina to identify, treat and report drug overdoses attributed to opioids.

Nearly 50% of misused prescription drugs come from family and friends, so DHEC encourages all South Carolinians to make sure all medications are stored in their original containers and are up, away and out of sight. If older children and teenagers are in the home, store prescription opioids and medications behind lock and key when not in use.

“Proper disposal of expired or unused prescription medication is important to the health and safety of communities to prevent accidental or unintentional overdoses throughout our state,” said Michelle Nienhius, Manager of Prevention & Intervention Services for the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. “As we reflect on the loss of individuals in our communities throughout the state on Overdose Awareness Day – and the families who have been impacted by substance use disorders – it is important to also celebrate the individuals and families that are embracing recovery and receiving treatment and recovery services at local providers and recovery centers throughout South Carolina.”

Disposing of prescriptions safely prevents others from using them accidentally or intentionally, and safe disposal sites are available across the state.

Learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how administer naloxone nasal spray with an instructional video at scdhec.gov/cope. For services to treat addiction, visit daodas.sc.gov or embracerecoverysc.com.

###

