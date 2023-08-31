Pickwick Dam Bridge Project

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin installing signs for the upcoming bridge repair project on SR 128 over the Pick Wick Dam on September 5.

Jones Brothers Construction is the prime contractor for this $29 million repair project. The work includes replacing the existing bridge deck with a new concrete deck and bridge rail, various concrete and steel repairs, as well as removal and replacement of the lighting across the bridge. The repair project has an estimated completion date of August 31, 2026.



Throughout the three-year project, a temporary signal will be put into place for temporary lane closures. There could also be full weekend closures of the bridge. Any closures will be announced before taking place and a detour will be posted during those weekends.



