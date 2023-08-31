Trova Wine + Market Earns a Spot on Wine Enthusiast's Top 50 American Restaurants, Highlighting Wine Offerings
At Trova, our goal is to create a remarkable dining experience where guests can savor delicious charcuterie and dishes, discover new wines, and feel the warmth of our cozy neighborhood ambiance.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trova Wine + Market, a beloved neighborhood bistro in Dallas, is proud to announce its inclusion in Wine Enthusiast's prestigious Top 50 American Restaurants list. This recognition showcases Trova Wine + Market's exceptional culinary + wine offerings and reinforces its position as a go-to dining spot in the local community.
— Michelle Bonds, founder of Trova Wine + Market
Out of numerous remarkable restaurants across the nation, Trova Wine + Market has secured a spot on the exclusive Top 50 American Restaurant list. It's worth noting that Trova is one of only four establishments in the entire state of Texas to receive this incredible honor and the only one recognized in Dallas. This achievement is a testament to the entire team's hard work and dedication at Trova Wine + Market.
Trova Wine + Market, with its cozy bistro atmosphere, delivers extraordinary culinary creations and a curated wine selection that satisfies the taste buds of its guests. Founder Michelle Bonds' unwavering commitment to excellence, along with her innovative approach to food, wine and the warm ambiance she has created, sets Trova Wine + Market apart from the competition.
"We are overjoyed to be acknowledged as one of Wine Enthusiast's Top 50 American Restaurants," expressed Michelle Bonds, founder of Trova Wine + Market. "At Trova, our goal is to create a remarkable dining experience where guests can savor delicious charcuterie and dishes, discover new wines, and feel the warmth of our cozy neighborhood ambiance. This recognition is a genuine honor that reflects the unwavering dedication of our incredible team."
Trova Wine + Market has captured the hearts of patrons with its delectable culinary creations crafted by Executive Chef Stephanie Vivino, hand-picked wine offerings, and a friendly atmosphere that feels like home. This well-deserved recognition by Wine Enthusiast further solidifies Trova Wine + Market as the preferred neighborhood bistro for both locals and visitors seeking a personalized experience.
About Trova Wine + Market:
Trova Wine + Market is a beloved neighborhood bistro located in Dallas, Texas. Known for its warm and cozy atmosphere, Trova Wine + Market offers exceptional culinary creations and a thoughtfully curated wine selection. Founded by Michelle Bonds, Trova Wine + Market has become a favorite dining spot among locals, providing a delightful experience that combines delicious food, fine wines, and a welcoming community atmosphere.
