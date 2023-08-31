Hull Shield LLC to Exhibit Ultrasonic Antifouling Products at Marine Trade Shows in Florida and Louisiana
Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling keeps your hull cleaner for longer while extending the life of the bottom paint.
Boat owners, builders, dealers, and industry professionals are invited to visit the exhibits to discover how ultrasonic antifouling can protect their assets.
We are excited to attend these prominent industry trade shows to demonstrate the benefits of our Hull Shield systems to the boating community.”MT. PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hull Shield LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultrasonic antifouling products for the marine industry, is pleased to announce participation in three upcoming boat shows in the United States.
Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling systems use high-frequency sound waves to reduce fouling on boats and other submerged surfaces. Fouling degrades the performance of boats while also significantly contributing to bottom painting costs and damage to boats. Hull Shield products reduce the need for frequent bottom painting and can reduce costs associated with fouling maintenance, labor, repairs, and downtime.
Hull Shield's innovative products also work to protect the marine ecosystem by reducing the number of chemicals and toxins introduced into waterways. Traditional fouling maintenance requires physically abrasive methods to clean the antifouling bottom paint on vessels. These traditional methods strip bottom paint from a boat hull, which releases toxins into the water and marine ecosystem. Ultrasonic antifouling technology is a non-abrasive solution that works to keep hulls clean for longer, permitting less frequent abrasive maintenance on surfaces which have bottom paint.
Boats that are equipped with Hull Shield require less abrasive intervention, which extends the life of the bottom paint while reducing the environmental impact attributed to abrasive maintenance. Hull Shield systems are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and provide a cost-effective antifouling solution.
The company will showcase its innovative ultrasonic antifouling systems at the following events:
IBEX (International Boatbuilders' Exhibition & Conference), September 28-30, 2023, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL. Booth 1-614 (1st Floor). The IBEX trade show is an annual event that showcases the latest innovations and trends in the marine industry. It is a place where boat builders, designers, suppliers, and enthusiasts can network, learn, and discover new products and services.
FLIBS (Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show), October 25-29, 2023, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. - Marine Equipment Tent #438. FLIBS is a premier event that showcases the latest and greatest in marine technology, design, and lifestyle. FLIBS visitors can experience an array of boats, boating products, as well as enjoy live entertainment, seminars, and demonstrations
Work Boat Show, November 29-December 1, 2023, Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA. Booth 654.
The Work Boat show is an annual event that showcases the latest products, services and innovations for the commercial marine industry. It attracts thousands of visitors from various sectors, such as fishing, offshore, inland waterways, ports and harbors, and coastal security. The Work Boat show is a great opportunity to network, learn and discover new solutions for the challenges and opportunities facing the maritime sector.
"We are excited to attend these prominent industry trade shows to demonstrate the benefits of our Hull Shield systems to the boating community," said Andreas Schulz, CEO of Hull Shield LLC. "We look forward to meeting many new customers and industry partners at these events."
Hull Shield invites all boat owners, builders, dealers, and industry professionals to discover how Hull Shield can protect their assets from costly and time-consuming maintenance issues. The company will have an experienced team exhibiting at each event. Team members can answer questions, provide product services, and offer quotations for projects. Produces will be physically available for purchase at each event.
Hull Shield is currently welcoming inquiries from potential attendees who are interested in arranging an event team meeting in advance.
About Hull Shield LLC
Hull Shield LLC is a company based in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, that manufactures and distributes ultrasonic antifouling systems for boats and the marine industry. The company was founded in 2018 and has since been providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. Hull Shield LLC is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental protection.
For more information about Hull Shield LLC and its products, please visit www.hullshield.net or call (843) 580-2826.
