Aptora Corporation to Launch Customer Access Portal (CAP) for Total Office Manager

Aptora Logo

Software for Contractors by Contractors

Aptora unveils Customer Access Portal (CAP) for Total Office Manager, enhancing real-time customer interactions and online payments. Early access deal offered.

It is not the employer who pays the wages. Employers only handle the money. It is the customer who pays the wages.”
— Henry Ford

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aptora Corporation to Launch Customer Access Portal (CAP) for Enhanced Business-Customer Communication
In an effort to adapt to the changing business environment, Aptora Corporation is set to introduce a new add-on, the Customer Access Portal (CAP). This online portal will integrate with the existing Total Office Manager software, offering businesses a streamlined platform for customer interactions.

Through CAP, customers will have the ability to access estimates, work orders, and invoices, thereby enabling real-time communication and online payments.

James Leichter, President at Aptora, stated, "The introduction of CAP reflects Aptora's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer engagement. This portal aims to simplify interactions between businesses and clients, setting a new standard for digital convenience."

Key Features of CAP:
Prompt Online Payments: The portal allows customers to pay invoices online, improving cash flow for businesses.

Enhanced Customer Relations: CAP aims to strengthen customer relationships through effective communication, potentially leading to higher retention rates.

Competitive Edge: CAP is designed to help businesses meet customer expectations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Special Pre-Launch Offer
To mark the upcoming launch on September 15th, a special pre-enrollment offer is available. Businesses that enroll for a year of CAP access will benefit from a 15% reduction on the initial investment of $500.

Fain, Marketing Manager at Aptora, mentioned, "This pre-launch offer acknowledges businesses that are proactive in seeking innovative solutions."

About Aptora Corporation
Aptora Corporation specializes in software solutions aimed at improving business operations and customer interactions. For more information, visit www.aptora.com.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact Aptora Corporation.

Kathleen Ries-Jubenville, Client Success Manager
Aptora Corporation
+1 913-276-2173 ext. 113
kathleenr@aptora.com
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


