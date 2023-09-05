PCV Murcor Announces Marc Tatarcuk as Vice President of National Sales

Submit Release
PCV Murcor Announces Hiring of Marc Tatarcuk, VP of National Sales

PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Tatarcuk as Vice President of National Sales.

Marc will play a critical role in the evolution of our sales team and a new go-to-market strategy that will help us better maximize the value of PCV’s cascade of valuation products to our clients.”
— Keith D. Murray, PCV Murcor’s Founder, President, and CEO
POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marc Tatarcuk to serve as Vice President of National Sales.

Tatarcuk, with over 20 years in the real estate and financial services industries, will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the company’s national sales efforts across all market verticals.

“Marc is a proven senior sales leader and strategic thinker with a track record of success,” said Keith D. Murray, PCV Murcor’s Founder, President, and CEO. “He will play a critical role in the evolution of our sales team and a new go-to-market strategy that will help us better maximize the value of PCV’s cascade of valuation products to our clients.”

He brings a wealth of sales experience in the areas of appraisal management, mortgage finance, portfolio management, and technology. On the lending side of real estate, Tatarcuk has held leadership positions with Catholic Vantage Financial, First National Bank of America, and Hartland Financial.

Tatarcuk is based out of Howell, Michigan near Detroit, and currently serves on the board of the Mid-Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association. He is also a member of the Michigan Bankers Association and the Community Bankers of Michigan.

“I am honored to join the PCV team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last four decades. PCV is perfectly positioned to help its clients better serve their customers to make their real estate needs happen,” Tatarcuk stated.

About PCV Murcor

PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 40 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more.

