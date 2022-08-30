PCV Murcor Announces David Schiffmayer as Senior Vice President of Operations
PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Schiffmayer to serve as Senior VP of Operations.
David brings to PCV Murcor a broad set of valuation skills and varied management experience, along with the needed knowledge that comes with hands-on inspection, fieldwork, and valuation reporting.
Schiffmayer, with over 18 years in the appraisal industry, will oversee PCV’s Operations Management, Client Services, Vendor Relations, Operational Compliance, and Quality Control.
“David brings to PCV a broad set of valuation skills and varied management experience, along with the needed knowledge that comes with hands-on inspection, fieldwork, and valuation reporting,” said Keith D. Murray, PCV Murcor’s Founder, President, and CEO.
Most recently, Schiffmayer owned and operated his own appraisal company in Denver. Prior to 2021, he served as Vice President and Vendor Management Lead for Wells Fargo Collateral Strategy for six years, where he played an integral part in the effort to diversify Wells’ RELS joint venture into a multiple AMC (appraisal management company) model.
His experience also includes serving as the Director of Valuations for Stewart Lender Services, where he managed over 80 national appraisers and built its national AMC vendor relationship team. This followed a duration at Fannie Mae’s National Underwriting Center, building out its team of national review appraisers and managing its vendor portal, as well as leading teams of certified appraisers in completing repurchase reviews, writing significant findings letters, and working with lenders for buy-back appraisals as necessary.
Schiffmayer began his career in the appraisal industry as a Regional Valuation Manager with Wachovia Corporation, where he led the valuations operation team.
He is an active Certified Residential Appraiser in Colorado and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas.
About PCV Murcor
PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 40 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more.
