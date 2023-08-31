Captivity Extended for Political Prisoner Amid Rising Unrest in Iran

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US), explains how Iran's regime is targeting Iranians affiliated with the MEK, as the anniversary of the 2022 uprising nears.

Iran's regime is targeting Iranians affiliated with the leading opposition group, the MEK, and their families, as the anniversary of the 2022 uprising nears.

Iran's 2022 uprising was a turning point, and now the trajectory of protests points to the regime's downfall.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), made the following commentary about how Iran's regime is targeting Iranians affiliated with the leading opposition group, the MEK, and their families:

Maryam Akbari, a political prisoner in Iran since 2009, is facing an extended sentence and additional legal challenges as she approaches the end of her initial 15-year term. A regime court has added two years to her sentence based on bogus charges.

Akbari was arrested in 2009 for her affiliation with Iran’s leading opposition group, the MEK. Throughout her 14-year imprisonment, the 48-year-old mother of three daughters has not been allowed a single day of furlough, not even for medical treatment.

The regime has also targeted her family because of their MEK affiliation. Maryam Akbari’s brother, Alireza, was tortured to death in August 1981, while her other brother, Gholamreza, was executed in 1985. Moreover, her sister, Roqieh, and her other brother, Abdolreza, were executed during the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners when Ebrahim Raisi was a member of the death commission. Now, the Ministry of Intelligence has initiated new charges, including "propaganda against the regime" and "insulting the Supreme Leader."

Mrs. Akbari’s case is another futile measure by the terrified clerical regime to sow fear by targeting Iranians affiliated with the MEK. But the regime’s tactic is no longer effective. The 2022 uprising was a turning point, and now the trajectory of protests points to its downfall.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

------------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.