Wyoming Business Council Opens Applications for Community Facility Rehabilitation Grant Program

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) has opened applications for the Community Facility Rehabilitation (CFR) Grant Program, a subcomponent of the Community Facilities Program (CFP) that was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2023 General Session.

This program has an allocation of $2,800,000 to be expended as a grant(s) for cities and towns to complete the preservation of former school facilities as community centers. Furthermore, applicants must be a city or town that has received funding or technical assistance from the WBC for the preservation of a former school facility as a community center prior to February 23, 2023.

Applicants must also be prepared to give a presentation to WBC staff as part of the application process.

Cities and towns can apply now at wbc.pub/CFR-Application . Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2023.