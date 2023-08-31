Submit Release
Wyoming Business Council Opens Applications for Community Facility Rehabilitation Grant Program

 The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) has opened applications for the Community Facility Rehabilitation (CFR) Grant Program, a subcomponent of the Community Facilities Program (CFP) that was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2023 General Session. 

 

This program has an allocation of $2,800,000 to be expended as a grant(s) for cities and towns to complete the preservation of former school facilities as community centers. Furthermore, applicants must be a city or town that has received funding or technical assistance from the WBC for the preservation of a former school facility as a community center prior to February 23, 2023. 

 

Applicants must also be prepared to give a presentation to WBC staff as part of the application process. 

 

Cities and towns can apply now at wbc.pub/CFR-Application. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2023. 

 

Learn more on our website here.

