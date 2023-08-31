DNREC Extends Ocean Lifeguard Coverage to Weekends in September

2024 Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol Tryouts to Begin Sunday.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will continue to have lifeguards at two of its four Delaware State Parks ocean swimming areas after Labor Day, during weekends through Sept. 24. Lifeguards will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park’s South Inlet beaches.

Delaware State Parks ocean swimming areas are typically unguarded after Labor Day. The extension of weekend lifeguarding for the 2023 season is made possible by the significant growth of the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol (DSBP) under new leadership; more than 70 lifeguards were hired this year. Those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beach areas. After Labor Day weekend, all Delaware State Parks beaches will be unguarded during the week.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will hold tryouts for the 2024 summer season at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Inlet Day Area and Sunday, Sept 10 at Cape Henlopen State Park. Those interested in trying out can find registration information at destateparks.com/beachpatrol.

The Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol is an elite group of men and women responsible for ocean rescue and beach safety, who also receive nationally certified training and compete in local, state, regional and national lifeguard competitions.

More than a dozen DSBP lifeguards competed in the U.S. Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championship held Aug. 10 to 12 as part of the Sussex County Lifesaving team in Virginia Beach. Each DSBP guard was required to compete in three races per day, with several making the semi-finals and finals.

Two guards stood out for DSBP: Coleman Woodward and Josh McIntire. Woodward qualified and was selected for the USA Under 19 National Team and McIntire qualified and was selected for the USA Open National Team. They will now go on to compete at the International Lifesaving Competition from Sept. 18 to 25 in South Padre Island, Texas. Only eight men and eight women in the country are selected to represent Team USA at the event.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo.

