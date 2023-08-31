Strategic Partnership Brewing Between VAA Philippines and CapEc to Help eCommerce Sellers Survive the Competitive Market
In a joint effort, VAA Philippines and CaPec will serve business owners who wish to grow their brands more quickly through professional and financial support.
VAA has been ready for a long time now. New sellers should not worry too much about catching up with the already-established brands.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a joint effort, VAA Philippines and CaPec will serve business owners who wish to grow their brands more quickly through professional and financial support. Gilad Freimann, CEO of VAA, underscores how hiring expert virtual assistance and obtaining strategic financial solutions can aid businesses in reaching their full potential.
Following their collaboration, Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) and Capital for E-Commerce (CapEc) officially offer E-Commerce sellers professional and strategic solutions to boost their sales and scale their business faster. VAA will offer Virtual Assistant (VA) services for Amazon and Walmart sellers, while CapEc will extend external funding to businesses to help finance their ventures. This joint initiative is a product of conscious efforts to address the common challenges of entrepreneurs in this highly competitive market.
VAA provides VA services tailored to match the needs of today's Amazon and Walmart sellers. It has the following expert VAs:
● Amazon VA
● Amazon PPC Specialist VA
● Wholesale VA
● Creatives Expert VA
● Social Media Specialist VA
● Executive Assistant
● AMPD Certified PPC VA
● Advertising Expert VA
● Amazon Ads Manager
Adding to this list are:
● Walmart VA
● Walmart PPC Specialist VA
"VAA has been ready for a long time now. New sellers should not worry too much about catching up with the already-established brands. Our Amazon VAs and Walmart VAs are ready to aid and help you jumpstart your business," VAA CEO Gilad Freimann confidently assures budding sellers.
"I was first an Amazon seller myself. So, we at VAA have trained our VAs to match the specific needs of every Amazon seller. And now we've expanded to Walmart as well. We want to save you the hassle of studying and mastering the Amazon and Walmart marketplaces on your own," Gilad adds.
On the other hand, as the name suggests, CaPec offers capital for E-Commerce businesses in Amazon, Walmart, and even Shopify. The company was built by online sellers as well. That's why they know the ins and outs of E-Commerce and acknowledge how external capital can bridge the gap between sellers and their way to success.
CapEc can cover up to 70% of a seller's supplier costs with no long-term contract or hidden fees. It offers the following:
● Payment by Installment of up to 12 months
● Timely Supply Chain Payments
● Inspection Services of Supplier (including Post-Production)
● Ad-hoc Service Proposals from Pre-Approved Supply Chain Providers
● Continuing Improvement of Supply Chain Management
VAA and CaPec's partnership is geared towards success and innovation. Both offer solid solutions to E-Commerce sellers aiming to unlock their business potential.
If you want to know more about which steps to take for your Amazon or Walmart business, you can contact VAA and talk directly to their CEO.
