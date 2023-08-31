Shelby County Residents Arrested on Tax Charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictments and arrests of two Shelby County residents on Wednesday.

Janis Melissa Anderson, who owns A&J Catfish Station, was booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday for filing false state sales tax returns. On August 17, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Anderson on one felony count of theft over $10,000, and one felony count of tax evasion. If convicted, Anderson, age 51, could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for the theft charge and three years in penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each tax charge.

Revenue’s Special Investigations agents also conducted the investigation that led the arrest of Michael Craig, age 53, Wednesday. On August 10, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Craig on one Class E felony count of tax evasion and one Class D felony count of theft of property.

“This indictments and arrests should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field.”

The department is pursuing these criminal cases in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

