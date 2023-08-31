Submit Release
September Medicaid in Public Schools (MIPS) Report Corrections 8/30/2023

Please read this message if you used the September MIPS report (CDC) between 8/24/2023 and 8/29/2023.
September’s Eligible and Exited Students report in the Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) Medicaid In Public Schools (MIPS) collection was updated on 8/30/2023 with corrected data which includes additional new students since the report was first made available.

