Please read this message if you used the September MIPS report (CDC) between 8/24/2023 and 8/29/2023.
September’s Eligible and Exited Students report in the Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) Medicaid In Public Schools (MIPS) collection was updated on 8/30/2023 with corrected data which includes additional new students since the report was first made available.
You just read:
September Medicaid in Public Schools (MIPS) Report Corrections 8/30/2023
