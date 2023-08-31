Titans of CNC’s CEO, Titan Gilroy, to be Keynote Speaker at MX2023 Manufacturing Expo

Titan Gilroy, CEO, Titans of CNC

Titan Gilroy is recognized as a national expert in CNC machining and has become the world’s largest advocate for the future of manufacturing.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Gilroy, will be this year’s featured Keynote Speaker at the MX2023 Manufacturers’ Expo to be held on November 9th at the York Expo Center. Titan Gilroy is CEO and founder of TITANS of CNC, an elite manufacturer founded in 2005, which has grown to become a premiere manufacturing company. Since the company’s founding, the shop has come to specialize in manufacturing parts for medical, subsea, and aerospace industries.

Titan began his career in manufacturing when he walked away from his rough past, including prison time, and a professional boxing career and found himself in a CNC machine shop where everything in his life changed. He shared his story on the reality series dedicated to American Manufacturing and in the 3rd season he went to San Quentin Prison and built an Elite CNC Academy. It was because of this experience that Titan developed the Free Titans of CNC Academy Curriculum which is now backed by aerospace companies, and industry partners like Kennametal, Mastercam, and Mitutoyo, and endorsed by over 1,000 industry leading companies including NASA, Northrop, Boeing, Disney and more.

Titan Gilroy will share a message of hope and redemption that the country and world need today. With his expertise in running an elite aerospace CNC shop, Titan offers practical tools and inspiration to students, educators, shop owners, and business leaders around the world. His nationally known experience and business success, partnered with his deep passion for the manufacturing industry, prompted MX2023 to invite him as the featured keynote speaker. “We have the tools we need to rise to manufacturing greatness,” said Titan when asked about his reason for attending the event. “We will engage our youth, lift up our shops, and raise our collective skill level to compete globally!”

MX2023 in the only manufacturing trade show of its kind in the region and was established to help industry build local supply chains, exhibit capabilities, and increase business opportunities and new customers. For information regarding MX2023 Expo tickets, exhibiting and sponsorships that available for manufacturing companies, visit mascpa.org/expo or contact the Association at 717-843-3891 or by email at office@mascpa.org. Exhibit spaces are limited, and admission tickets are available starting at $25, which includes access to the Keynote speaker breakout sessions.

Titan Gilroy, CEO of Titans of CNC Bio

The Manufacturers' Association is on a mission to ensure that our region’s manufacturing sector not only survives but rebounds stronger than ever! We exist to ensure that critical knowledge is preserved, expanded, and shared with the manufacturing professionals of tomorrow. Founded in 1906, we are the voice of the industry for hundreds of member & non-member organizations in southcentral PA & northern MD. We support manufacturers with the knowledge they need to operate, hire & train smarter!

Visit our website at mascpa.org

