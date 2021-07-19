The Manufacturers’ Association Rebrands Growing Organization

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many U.S. manufacturers struggle to find the highly skilled workers they need, The Manufacturers’ Association is renewing its focus on professional training and apprenticeships. As the 115th anniversary approached, the Board and organizational leadership identified an opportunity to update its logo, visual identity, and website to reflect this renewed commitment and highlight the image of modern manufacturing.

Earlier this year, The Manufacturers’ Association relocated to a new facility and opened its Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Apprenticeship and Training, which expanded the Association’s industry training and education programs. The Association trains about 2,000 individuals annually—and expects to dramatically increase that number in the near future. It’s also aiming to grow its youth programs, such as pre-apprenticeship training for high school students.

By highlighting how manufacturing jobs have changed since the outdated stereotype of “dark, dirty, and dangerous” factory work of the past, The Manufacturers’ Association’s hopes its new brand will connect with a new generation of professionals—giving them the chance to learn specialized skills and pivot into high-paying and rewarding careers.

Tom Palisin, Executive Director, commented, “As diverse as our projects and initiatives are, the big picture isn’t complicated: The Association supports manufacturers with the knowledge they need to thrive. It’s what we’ve always done. It’s what we’ll continue to do. And we will not rest until our region is the manufacturing leader we know it can be.”

In addition to the rebrand and new Center of Excellence, other recent initiatives include launching Pennsylvania’s first four-year Robotics Apprenticeship Program and securing the recent “Schools-to-Work” state grant initiative, which will create learning opportunities in advanced manufacturing for high school students.

The Manufacturers' Association is on a mission to ensure that our region’s manufacturing can compete at a global scale. We exist to ensure that critical knowledge is preserved, expanded, and shared with the manufacturing professionals of tomorrow. Since 1906, we have been a voice for hundreds of member organizations and partners in South Central PA and Northern MD. We support manufacturers with the knowledge they need to operate, hire, and train smarter.

Visit our website at www.mascpa.org