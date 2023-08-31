EMU-ATAUM’s 30 August Victory Day Statement

Eastern Mediterranean University Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU-ATAUM) President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk released a statement on the 101st anniversary of 30 August Victory Day. Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk’s statement reads as follows:

“The 101st anniversary of the Victory Day is the day when the last step of the Action Phase of our National Liberation Struggle, initiated by the Great Leader Atatürk going to Samsun, was taken.

Today is the day when a nation succeeded in the National Liberation Struggle, which started with the slogan "either independence or death..." despite all the hardships and difficulties, and saved the country from the imperialist occupation forces.

In Atatürk's own words; “The 30 August Victory is the most important turning point in the Turkish History. Our national history is full of great and brilliant victories, but I do not remember a battle that was as decisive as the victory of the Turkish Nation here, and that was effective in giving a new direction not only to our history but also to world history. Obviously, the establishment of the new Turkish State, the young Turkish Republic, was consolidated here, and its immortal life was crowned here. The Turkish blood shed in this area, the spirits of martyrs in these skies are the immortal protectors of our state and our republic.

After the successful conclusion of the "Great Offensive", also known as the Battle of the Commander-in-Chief in the international literature, due to the fact that the commanders-in-chief of both armies were actually on the battlefield, the Greek forces were followed up to Izmir on 9 September, 1922, and the Turkish lands were completely cleared of the occupation forces with the liberation of Izmir on 9 September, 1922.

This victory showed the world once again that there is no force that can break the Turkish nation’s struggle for existence. With the 30th of August victory, our nation gave an unforgettable lesson to those who united with the goal of erasing us from the stage of history by establishing that no compromises will be made regarding our independence and liberty.

On this meaningful day I would like us to remember Atatürk’s following words: “Victory is for those who can say ‘Victory is mine’. Success is for those who will first say ‘I will succeed’ and then ‘I have succeeded’ in the end”. Once again, we commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades as well as all martyrs that died for this land with great respect and gratitude. Happy 30th of August Victory Day!