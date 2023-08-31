Disaster Tech, Inc. Welcomes Doug Fears as Senior Advisor
Disaster Tech welcomed The Honorable Douglas M. Fears, National Security and Crisis Expert, to the company’s Senior team.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 31, 2023, Disaster Tech welcomed The Honorable Douglas M. Fears, National Security and Crisis Expert, to the company’s Senior team.
“We are incredibly proud to add Doug to our list of mission-driven Senior Advisors and Board Members. Doug’s expertise will propel Disaster Tech’s ability to innovate on crisis management technologies anchored in practitioner experience. With Doug’s extensive national security and crisis management experience, we will continue to bring cutting-edge, tailored technology to our defense and industry clients,” stated, Sean Griffin, Disaster Tech CEO.
Disaster Tech’s decision-support technology is a cloud-based platform for an all-encompassing crisis management experience.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining Disaster Tech as a Senior Advisor”, said Fears. “I look forward to working with the Disaster Tech team to help improve the command and control of disaster and crises response and recovery operations. Structuring and visualizing data through Disaster Tech’s unique platform will enable a shared-understanding of the disaster landscape, thereby improving decision-making by key leaders, prioritization of effort and awareness of crisis communications requirements.”
Prior to serving as Senior Advisor with Disaster Tech, Doug served at the White House as the eighth Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to the President and Deputy Assistant to the President. During that assignment, Doug also served concurrently as the acting Deputy National Security Advisor for four months. In earlier National Security Council assignments, he served as the Senior Director for Resilience Policy and Director for Central American and the Caribbean. Doug also served time in the U.S. Coast Guard as a ship driver, serving in eight ships, including as commanding officer for the cutters Hamilton, Diligence, and Sitkinak. Doug retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2022 as a Rear Admiral. Doug is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations: his research interests include emerging threats to global security and the U.S. interagency. Doug has an MPA from Harvard, an MA from the U.S. Naval War College, and a BS from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
To learn more about Disaster Tech, our technology, and our team, visit www.disastertech.com.
Jaclyn Silvestri
Disaster Tech, Inc.
+1 2028383176 x712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn