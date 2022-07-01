Disaster Tech Recognized as a Finalist of 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Partner of the Year
Disaster Tech today announced it has been named a finalist of Rising Azure 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Tech today announced it has been named a finalist of Rising Azure 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“Disaster Tech is honored to be chosen by Microsoft for this prestigious partner award”, Sean Griffin, Disaster Tech CEO, said. “Our customers rely on Microsoft products to include Azure and this partnership has accelerated our go-to-market and ability to deliver technical excellence for our clients and with reliable secure and scalable solutions.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Disaster Tech was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Rising Azure.
The Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award recognizes a technology partner (ISV) that is currently without a dedicated partner development manager (PDM) and has demonstrated strong customer focus and success by leveraging Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud platform and scaling their solution by selling with Microsoft through the commercial marketplace.
“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.
About Disaster Tech
Disaster Tech, a veteran-owned public benefit company, offers decision science technologies for situational awareness, operational coordination, and risk management before, during, and after disasters. Disaster Tech's goal is to save lives, protect the environment, and build resilient communities by providing the most sophisticated, advanced analytics and distributed high-performance computing platform on the planet. Find more at www.disastertech.com.
