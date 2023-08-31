ANY.RUN monthly updates: New Config Extractors, Suricata Rules, and More

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud interactive sandbox for malware analysis, has released a Monthly Updates: New Config Extractors, Suricata Rules, and More.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

New detection logic for IP, URL, Domain. The overhauled logic enables more robust detection of malicious IPs, URLs, and domains.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN’s added support for several new malware and improved detection capabilities for families that were already supported: Lu0Bot support, Strela extractor and new YARA rules, RaccoonClipper extractor and new YARA rules, Fixed extractor and rules for LummaStealer.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

• Added a rule to detect KrakenStealer

• Updated extractor and YARA for GO LaplasClipper variations

• Updated RaccoonStealer extractor and YARA

• Updated extractor and YARA for StealC

• Updated Remcos extractor and YARA

• Separated tags between StormKitty and AsyncRAT

• Added support for extracting configuration from new XWorm types.

𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

In August, ANY.RUN focused on network rules heavily, writing 120 new Suricata rules.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

This month, ANY.RUN continued submitting rules to the Emerging Threats community:

• Parallax RAT now detectable

• Mekotio rules boosted

• New rule for DarkCloud stealer.

The ANY.RUN team works hard to keep up with emerging threats.

Read more with examples in the article at ANY.RUN.