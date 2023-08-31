For Immediate Release

August 30, 2023

SOLDIERS ATOP MOUNT INDEPENDENCE, SEPTEMBER 2 AND 3

Orwell, Vt. — Immerse yourself in a Revolutionary War experience at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, 2023, for the “Soldiers Atop the Mount” annual weekend encampment event. This event honors the soldiers who built and garrisoned Mount Independence in 1776-77, 247 years ago, laying the foundation stones of the new United States of America.

Reenactors from the region will be encamped on site. The highlight on Saturday is the popular Baldwin Trail Walkabout, running from 10:30 to 1:30, with experts at stations around the trail and reenactor camp talking to visitors about Revolutionary War subjects specific to those locations. Throughout the day reenactors will demonstrate period life, skills, and military activities and in the afternoon present a woods skirmish, leading visitors to follow the action. Most activities are outside. Visitors should dress for the weather, wear walking shoes and be prepared to walk around the Baldwin Trail area.

On Sunday morning visit the camps. Mid-day the site will offer several short history vignette presentations and demonstrations.

Event admission is $9.00 for adults, $1.00 for ages 6-14, free for children under 6, and includes visiting the museum. The museum shop, with an excellent selection of books and other items, will be open. Food and beverages and light snacks are available for purchase both days.

Mount Independence is a National Historic Landmark and considered one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War archaeological sites in America. It is located near the end of Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersection of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 in Orwell. The site is open daily, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, through October 15.

Call (802) 948-2000 for schedule details or visit www.HistoricSites.vermont.gov

