Globalsat Group, Executive Team Reorganization

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group, the multinational conglomerate specializing in Satellite Mobile Solutions, continues its path of growth and evolution.

With the industry at a turning point toward greater innovation and global expansion, our steadfast pursuit of excellence and technological forefront ensures our place as leaders in this dynamic sector”
— J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that positions Globalsat Group to lead the next era of satellite communication innovation, we are announcing significant changes to our leadership team today. Igor Falcao, who has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has been instrumental in driving key initiatives to date, will transition to a significant role on the board of Globalsat do Brasil. We deeply value and appreciate his invaluable contributions to the group.

To ensure that we continue to lead with operational excellence and strategic vision, we are pleased to announce that J. Alberto Palacios, founder, and renowned expert in the satellite sector, will reassume the role of CEO and retain his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. This reintegration ensures a unified and continuous vision, leveraging his extensive knowledge, experience, and profound understanding of the company's core values, along with an inspiring outlook toward the future. Under his previous leadership, Globalsat Group achieved significant milestones and solidified its position as a leader in the satellite communications market.

J. Alberto Palacios remarked, "Resuming this role at such a crucial juncture in the satellite industry is both a privilege and a challenge. With the industry at a turning point toward greater innovation and global expansion, our steadfast pursuit of excellence and technological forefront ensures our place as leaders in this dynamic sector."

This executive change highlights Globalsat Group's adaptability and future-oriented vision, reaffirming our commitment to stakeholders in a rapidly evolving market. We remain dedicated to pioneering satellite technology, providing secure and efficient communication solutions globally, while emphasizing a strong focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Globalsat Group, Executive Team Reorganization

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
Company/Organization
Globalsat Group LLC
2424 North Federal Highway Suite 116
Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
United States
561 208 608
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Globalsat Group is the industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or at all. Globalsat is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact Innovation category. At Globalsat Group, we believe in placing people first, building trusting relationships, and maintaining a customer focus. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our customers. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by putting people first and building trusting relationships, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success. Our customer focus drives us to understand our clients' needs and deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance our customers' experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments. Our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our customers' expectations. Globalsat is also the recipient of several other industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan and Globalsat do Brasil has received the Great Place To Work distinction for five years in a row, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments around the world.

Globalsat Group Website

More From This Author
Globalsat Group, Executive Team Reorganization
Globalsat Group, Reorganización del Equipo Directivo
Globalsat Group, Reorganização da Equipe de Gestão
View All Stories From This Author