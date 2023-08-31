Unlock powerful business insights with the all new "Owning it." Podcast - Series 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- Haines Watts, a people-focused, top 15 UK firm of accountants and business advisors, renowned for its strong entrepreneurial spirit, is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated launch of their "Owning it. Business Conversations" Podcast - Series 2. The podcast is proudly hosted by Lawson Muncaster, the distinguished Managing Director and Co-Founder of City AM, the daily paper trusted by busy commuters. For over 16 years, City AM has served London’s professionals with the latest business news, markets information and analysis of the financial world.
Following the remarkable success of the first series of "Owning it." hosted by Professor Damian Hughes (also co-host of the High Performance Podcast), the series returns with a renewed commitment to provide invaluable insights to business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs across a spectrum of industries and covering a wide variety of hot topics. Series one looked at the ‘Whys’ whilst this series looks at the ‘Hows’ of running a business. This podcast promises an in-depth exploration of entrepreneurship, innovation, challenges, and insightful stories, offering pragmatic advice and inspirational narratives to empower listeners on their own path to success.
The charismatic Lawson Muncaster, lends his unique perspective to "Owning it.“ drawing on his extensive experience at City AM. The podcast invites listeners to embark on a journey through conversations with entrepreneurs, disruptors, and visionaries who have successfully navigated the business landscape. It guarantees candid conversations, untold stories, current trends, and actionable insights that resonate with seasoned business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.
Lawson has a long and distinguished career in media and is uniquely placed in hosting meaningful conversations about today’s business challenges. From cash flow to succession planning, from attracting the best talent to cyber security, from flexible working arrangements and property management to artificial intelligence, Lawson has his finger firmly on the pulse.
"At Haines Watts, we are excited to collaborate with Lawson and present the second series of Owning it.” expressed Heike O’Leary, CMO at Haines Watts. "This podcast aligns seamlessly with our mission to champion entrepreneurs, their plight, and aims to uncover the trials and tribulations of being a business owner, from the daily highs and the inevitable lows to everything in between. What keeps a business owner up at night, what lessons have they learned, and what advice have they got to offer to others? The raw, honest, and un-sugar-coated truth about the pitfalls and triumphs of managing a business in today’s environment. Through each episode, listeners can anticipate unearthing truths and experiences that will enlighten their perspectives."
Join us on our journey of business exploration by tuning in to "Owning it.", listen now on Spotify and become an integral part of the ongoing conversation.
*** ENDS***
About Haines Watts
Haines Watts was founded in 1930 and is a UK top 15 firm of chartered accountants with offices throughout the UK. However, we are more than just an accountancy firm, we are known for the personal touch when it comes to helping aspirational owner-managed businesses go from strength to strength, and we pride ourselves on being the “business people, for people with a business”.
About Lawson Muncaster and City AM
Lawson Muncaster is the Managing Director of City AM, a renowned London-based news brand that extensively covers business and financial news. For over 16 years, City AM has served London’s professionals with the latest business news, markets information and analysis of the financial world. With an astute comprehension of the business landscape, Muncaster is a respected figure within the media industry, enriching the "Owning it." Podcast series with his profound insights.
Website https://www.hwca.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/haines-watts/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Q78CWy7O4NXu1FE9akPT5
Becky Blackmore
Following the remarkable success of the first series of "Owning it." hosted by Professor Damian Hughes (also co-host of the High Performance Podcast), the series returns with a renewed commitment to provide invaluable insights to business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs across a spectrum of industries and covering a wide variety of hot topics. Series one looked at the ‘Whys’ whilst this series looks at the ‘Hows’ of running a business. This podcast promises an in-depth exploration of entrepreneurship, innovation, challenges, and insightful stories, offering pragmatic advice and inspirational narratives to empower listeners on their own path to success.
The charismatic Lawson Muncaster, lends his unique perspective to "Owning it.“ drawing on his extensive experience at City AM. The podcast invites listeners to embark on a journey through conversations with entrepreneurs, disruptors, and visionaries who have successfully navigated the business landscape. It guarantees candid conversations, untold stories, current trends, and actionable insights that resonate with seasoned business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.
Lawson has a long and distinguished career in media and is uniquely placed in hosting meaningful conversations about today’s business challenges. From cash flow to succession planning, from attracting the best talent to cyber security, from flexible working arrangements and property management to artificial intelligence, Lawson has his finger firmly on the pulse.
"At Haines Watts, we are excited to collaborate with Lawson and present the second series of Owning it.” expressed Heike O’Leary, CMO at Haines Watts. "This podcast aligns seamlessly with our mission to champion entrepreneurs, their plight, and aims to uncover the trials and tribulations of being a business owner, from the daily highs and the inevitable lows to everything in between. What keeps a business owner up at night, what lessons have they learned, and what advice have they got to offer to others? The raw, honest, and un-sugar-coated truth about the pitfalls and triumphs of managing a business in today’s environment. Through each episode, listeners can anticipate unearthing truths and experiences that will enlighten their perspectives."
Join us on our journey of business exploration by tuning in to "Owning it.", listen now on Spotify and become an integral part of the ongoing conversation.
*** ENDS***
About Haines Watts
Haines Watts was founded in 1930 and is a UK top 15 firm of chartered accountants with offices throughout the UK. However, we are more than just an accountancy firm, we are known for the personal touch when it comes to helping aspirational owner-managed businesses go from strength to strength, and we pride ourselves on being the “business people, for people with a business”.
About Lawson Muncaster and City AM
Lawson Muncaster is the Managing Director of City AM, a renowned London-based news brand that extensively covers business and financial news. For over 16 years, City AM has served London’s professionals with the latest business news, markets information and analysis of the financial world. With an astute comprehension of the business landscape, Muncaster is a respected figure within the media industry, enriching the "Owning it." Podcast series with his profound insights.
Website https://www.hwca.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/haines-watts/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Q78CWy7O4NXu1FE9akPT5
Becky Blackmore
Haines Watts
+44 7833 480138
rlblackmore@hwca.com