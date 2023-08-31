Bắc Ninh introduces industrial infrastructure to European investors

VIETNAM, August 31 - ZURICH — A delegation from Bắc Ninh Province led by its Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Đào Quang Khải, introduced the province's industrial infrastructure and vision for foreign investments at the business seminar "Bắc Ninh – Where to base your production in Việt Nam” held in Zurich, Switzerland.

The seminar, organised by Bắc Ninh People's Committee in collaboration with the Embassy of Việt Nam in Switzerland, the Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) and the Swiss - Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC), was held on Tuesday with attendees representing more than 30 companies in Switzerland and neighbouring countries such as Austria, Belgium, Germany and Italy, as well as business associations and universities in Switzerland.

Greeting the delegation from Bắc Ninh to Zurich, the largest economic-financial centre of Switzerland, Việt Nam Ambassador to Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, Phùng Thế Long said: “Today's seminar with the theme ‘Bắc Ninh – Where to base your production in Việt Nam’ is an opportunity for leaders of Bắc Ninh Province, one of Việt Nam's leading localities in attracting foreign investment, and Swiss and neighbouring businessmen to exchange information and share experiences to further promote trade and investment co-operation.”

Vice Chairman Đào Quang Khải welcomed interested businesses attending the seminar to learn more about Bắc Ninh, and to seek and identify potentials and opportunities for cooperation and investment in Bắc Ninh and Việt Nam.

Khải emphasised that the province with the smallest area (823 km2) in Việt Nam and a population of 1.5 million people has a particularly important position and role in the capital region and is one of the seven provinces constituting the Northern Economic Region of the country.

Adjacent to the capital Hà Nội, 32 km from Nội Bài International Airport and 90 km from Hải Phòng seaport, the province is very conveniently located for transportation and import-export of goods.

Over the last 25 years, its economy has achieved an average growth of 13.9 per cent per year.

Nowadays, Bắc Ninh has become a high-tech industrial centre with industry and construction accounting for 76.5 per cent of its economy, and ranks high among the leading provinces and cities of Việt Nam as assessed through several socio-economic indicators, such as manufacturing output; export turnover; income per capita; provincial competitiveness index; provincial green index (PGI); and satisfaction index with public administration services (SIPAS).

"Having achieved the above results, we treasure the contribution of the FDI sector in the overall development of Bắc Ninh Province," Khải said.

The province has granted investment registration to 1,975 valid projects from 39 countries and territories by July, with a total registered capital of US$24.44 billion, ranking seventh in the country in terms of accumulated foreign direct investment.

Big corporations that have built factories in Bắc Ninh include Samsung, Foxconn, Canon, PepsiCo, Amkor, GoerTek and Việt Nam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP).

There are four projects by three renowned Swiss hi-tech manufacturers with a total investment of $109.34 million in the province, namely: ABB, which manufactures electricity distribution equipment and solutions; Sika, which produces additives for use in construction; and Oerlikon, which specialises in metal engineering and coating.

Talking about his company’s success in Bắc Ninh, Petr Valenta, ABB Global Product Line Manager for Compact Secondary Substations and Electrification Distribution Solutions, said the reasons ABB chose to build its first factory in Bắc Ninh in 2010 and expand it further in 2022 are geographical position with good infrastructure; supplier base with international reputation; strong support from local authorities; and competence supported by good education system.

Meanwhile, Marco Freidl, head of Group Strategy & Business Development of Oerlikon Group, which opened a representative office in Hà Nội in 2017 and built its first factory in Bắc Ninh in 2019, has seen in Bắc Ninh a strong production ecosystem that supports the group’s connection with partners and customers.

A number of participants also discussed their companies’ successful operations in Việt Nam, particularly in the North thanks to the proximity to global seaports, such as DEEP C Industrial Zone Việt Nam (Belgium) that operates industrial infrastructure, or DSV Air & Sea (Denmark) in transport and logistics sector.

Concerns were raised about the province’s human resources and incentives for green investments, and investments in climate-resistant infrastructure.

Although the province's population is rather small, thanks to being close to the capital city of Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh benefits from the abundant and high-quality workforce trained by universities in the capital, according to Khải.

Bắc Ninh also has six universities and 58 colleges and vocational training centres which train a considerable number of skilled labourers.

In the near future, it will establish a university village and boost vocational training to meet the high demand of investors.

The vice chairman also said in the coming years his province wishes to welcome green investments and high-tech industries, supporting industries, 5G and 6G technology, clean and hi-tech agriculture, high-class commercial facilities, infrastructure and urban development, which also bring about advanced management skills and know-how.

Bắc Ninh gives priority to investments that qualify as "2 less, 3 high", meaning those which require less land use and labour force, yet entail high technology, investment rate and economic efficiency.

The province is welcoming potential investors in a spirit of "four readiness": ready to provide clean premises, ready to supply qualified work force, ready for reform and ready to support investors.

“We are also continuing to call for investments to turn Bắc Ninh into a leading electronics manufacturing centre in Việt Nam, continuing to be the main driving force for economic growth with the Industrial and Hi-tech Development Zone that encompasses Yên Phong, Quế Võ, Lương Tài, Thuận Thành and Tiên Du districts," said the vice chairman.

The province currently has 16 industrial parks under 24 investment projects that build and develop industrial infrastructure with a total area of 6,398 ha.

Among these, 16 estates have been put into operation, scoring an occupancy rate of 58.6 per cent, and eight projects are under construction.

The industrial parks are equipped with synchronised and modern infrastructure. Social welfare has also been strengthened, ensuring the security of people and workers in the industrial zone.

Optimistic about potentials in Việt Nam, Roger Leitner, Chairman of the Việt Nam Committee of the Swiss-Asia Chamber of Commerce (SACC), said: “I have joined a Swedish entrepreneur who co- founded Mobifone Việt Nam in the 1990s, creating a “unicorn” for and in Việt Nam under the Swedish-Vietnamese partnership Comvik International Việt Nam. This is a true testimonial that great things can be achieved and built in Việt Nam.”

Nguyễn Thị Thục, founding president of the Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG), the key organiser of the seminar, added: “Bắc Ninh is the second locality in Việt Nam, after Đà Nẵng, that has carried out investment promotion organised by the SVBG in Switzerland this year.

“Through our membership bases, media channels, social networks and international relations, SVBG and partners have introduced these promotional events widely to entrepreneurs, business support organisations, investment consulting firms and economic research organisations in Europe, bringing these localities closer to the business communities in Switzerland and neighbouring countries.

"We are pleased to contribute to enhancing the image of Việt Nam as an attractive destination for foreign investors.” — VNS