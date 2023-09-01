Dr. Paul L. Dionne of Glen Ridge, New Jersey Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Dentist

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Paul L. Dionne, DMD of Glen Ridge Dental Arts & North Jersey Dental Sleep Medicine for 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, September 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Paul L. Dionne, DMD of Glen Ridge Dental Arts & North Jersey Dental Sleep Medicine has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2023. Dr. Dionne's practice revolves around the fundamental values of active listening and effective communication with his patients. By fostering strong relationships, he ensures that he can provide the highest level of service to each individual he serves.At Glen Ridge Dental Arts, Dr. Dionne places great emphasis on delivering gentle and compassionate care to every patient. His focus is on creating a relaxing and convenient atmosphere, where patients feel at ease and cared for by his dedicated team.Specializing in general dentistry and full-mouth rehabilitation, Dr. Dionne is also adept at treating snoring and obstructive sleep apnea through oral appliance therapy (OAT). He explains that OAT involves using a noninvasive dental appliance similar to a night guard. This appliance supports the jaw in a forward position during sleep, thus helping to maintain an open upper airway. This method is known to be an effective alternative to CPAP therapy, offering a more comfortable solution for patients.As a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), the sole nonprofit professional association dedicated solely to dental sleep medicine, Dr. Dionne stays at the forefront of his field. Through AADSM, he gains access to invaluable educational resources and practice management tools, enabling him to provide the highest quality of care in the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea to his patients.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Dionne is deeply committed to the community. His practice's strategic location across the street from Mountainside Medical Hospital allows him to actively contribute to the medical community by overseeing dental residents.His expertise and community-oriented approach make him a true asset to the field of dentistry in Montclair and Glen Ridge, New Jersey.To learn more about Dr. Paul L. Dionne, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/paulldionnedmd/