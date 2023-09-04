Global Yeast Market projected to surpass US$ 7.7 billion by 2028 driven by the significant food and beverage demand
The global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$7.750 billion by 2028.
The growing popularity of plant-based and fermented food products is significantly driving the demand for yeast across multiple sectors.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global yeast market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$7.750 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global yeast market growth are the increasing demand for yeast in various food and beverage applications, expanding bakery and brewing industries, rising consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of yeast, and the continual advancements in yeast production and biotechnology. Additionally, the growing popularity of plant-based and fermented food products is further driving the demand for yeast across multiple sectors.
Yeast is widely used in various industries, especially in food and beverage production. It plays a crucial role in fermentation processes by converting sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, contributing to the rise of bread dough, the production of alcoholic beverages, and the development of flavor and texture in various foods. Yeast is also valued for its nutritional content and is a source of vitamins, minerals, and protein.
The yeast market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in September 2022 Angel Yeast unveiled its latest dry yeast product, Premium Dry Yeast, at Bakery China 2022. This innovative yeast addresses the evolving challenges in the baking industry by offering high-sugar resistance, cold shock resistance, and adaptability to various production conditions. The yeast's unique features include the ability to withstand high osmotic pressure and weak organic acids, making it suitable for products like croissants and panettone. Additionally, it remains effective even in tropical climates and harsh environments, ensuring consistent fermentation and quality.
Based on form, the global yeast market is segmented into active dry yeast, fresh yeast, and instant yeast. The instant yeast segment is witnessing significant growth due to its convenience and time-saving properties. Instant yeast, also known as rapid-rise yeast, requires no proofing or activation and can be directly added to the dough mixture, reducing preparation time for baked goods. This convenience has made it a preferred choice for both commercial bakeries and home bakers. Additionally, the consistent and quick fermentation process of instant yeast results in shorter production cycles enabling higher productivity for baking operations. As consumers seek convenient and efficient baking solutions, the demand for instant yeast is expected to continue to rise, driving the growth of this market segment.
Based on type, the global yeast market is divided into baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, nutritional yeast, distiller’s and wine yeast, and others. The nutritional yeast segment is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of plant-based diets and the growing awareness of its health benefits. Nutritional yeast is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, making it a popular choice among consumers seeking natural sources of nutrients, especially in vegetarian and vegan diets. Its use as a flavor enhancer in various dishes and as a cheese substitute has contributed to its rising demand in the food industry. Additionally, the yeast's potential to improve gut health and boost the immune system has attracted health-conscious consumers. As the trend towards healthier and more sustainable food options continues, the nutritional yeast segment is expected to experience continued growth.
By application, the global yeast market is divided into food, beverage, animal feed, and others. The food segment is experiencing major growth due to the rising demand for processed and convenience foods, bakery products, and ready-to-eat meals. Yeast is widely used in the food industry for its leavening, flavor-enhancing, and nutritional properties. It plays a vital role in the production of bread, pastries, and other baked goods, contributing to their texture and flavor. Additionally, the growing interest in plant-based and functional foods has led to the utilization of yeast for its nutritional benefits, including being a source of protein and vitamins. As consumer preferences shift towards healthier and more diverse food options, the demand for yeast in food applications is expected to continue its significant growth trajectory.
Geographically, the North American region is poised to lead the global yeast market due to its thriving food and beverage industry, robust demand for processed and convenience foods, and a growing trend toward natural and clean-label ingredients. The region's strong consumer preference for baked goods, alcoholic beverages, and functional foods has fueled the demand for various types of yeast, such as baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, and nutritional yeast. Additionally, the increasing adoption of biofuels and advancements in biotechnology further contribute to the region's dominance in the yeast market, as yeast is a crucial component in these sectors.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global yeast market that have been covered are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Alltech Inc., AB Vista, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Lallemand Inc., AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, AB Mauri India Pvt Ltd., Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. among other significant market players.
The global yeast market report segments the market as below:
• By Form
o Active Dry Yeast
o Fresh Yeast
o Instant Yeast
• By Type
o Baker's Yeast
o Brewer's Yeast
o Nutritional Yeast
o Distiller's and Wine Yeast
o Others
• By Application
o Food
o Beverage
o Animal Feed
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Alltech Inc.
• AB Vista
• Lesaffre Yeast Corporation
• Lallemand Inc.
• AngelYeast Co., Ltd.
• Associated British Foods PLC
• AB Mauri India Pvt Ltd.
• Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd
• Koninklijke DSM N.V
