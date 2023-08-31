Decision Lens Awarded Additional Patents for its Award-Winning Integrated Planning Software

The recognition of the proprietary nature of these capabilities further distinguishes Decision Lens as a unique software company focused on the public sector.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decision Lens, developers of software modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved and issued two additional patents No. 11,500,906 and 11,461,553.

The patents were issued for ‘constraint optimization problem solving on subfeatures of a subgraph of a network with classification of features of verbal elements in subgraphs’ and ‘method and system for verbal scale recognition using machine learning.

The patents improve data input by leveraging natural language processing to intelligently translate qualitative into quantifiable criteria. Verbal evaluations are turned into clear numerical scores which can then be used for enterprise-wide prioritization and planning purposes. Input data can then be acted upon through clearly understood grading based on custom criteria which makes tradeoffs obvious and clear to communicate the distinctions between alternative courses of action.

Decision Lens Senior Director of Methodology and Algorithms, Dr. William Adams, PhD was critical in the development of this technology, "Our team delves deep into customer research and data analytics to comprehend the intricate dynamics of public sector planning. We then create proprietary solutions tailored to these unique challenges. These solutions are integrated into our software, ensuring every user benefits from our comprehensive development. While acquiring patents is a testament to our dedication, our commitment doesn’t end there. We continually strive to make our software pivotal in fostering data-informed decisions within government institutions."

The recognition of the unique and proprietary nature of these capabilities further distinguishes Decision Lens software as a unique software company. Its ongoing investment in solving public sector planning problems are why Decision Lens commercial-off-the-shelf software is delivering unparalleled adoption and rapid return on investment.

