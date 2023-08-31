DB Investing presents the inaugural Dream Big Smart Business Conference, empowering entrepreneurs for success
Investors from all over the country will attend the biggest investing event in the last years.LAGOS, NIGERIA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DB Investing is thrilled to announce its first-ever "Dream Big Smart Business Conference," a game-changing event poised to reshape the entrepreneurial landscape by offering invaluable insights and strategies for success in the dynamic world of business.
Scheduled to take place on September 15 at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos, Ikeja, this conference is poised to be a pivotal gathering of business enthusiasts, investors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals, all united by their passion for turning dreams into thriving ventures.
EVENT DETAILS
-Date: September 15
-Time: 10:00 AM
-Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John Street, Lagos, Ikeja
Renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation and empowering business leaders, the Dream Big Smart Business Conference will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including:
Anthony Linus - Head of Sales at DB Investing
Rasak Lawal - Country Manager at DB Investing
CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS
-Inspirational Keynotes: Gain invaluable insights from industry leaders who have turned their aspirations into realities and learn how to navigate the evolving business landscape.
-Strategic Workshops: Participate in hands-on workshops that cover essential topics such as sales strategies, financial management, and leveraging technology for growth.
-Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, potential partners, and industry experts, creating a platform for collaboration and idea exchange.
-Panel Discussions: Engage in thought-provoking conversations on the future of business, embracing innovation, and seizing emerging opportunities.
LIMITED SEATS AVAILABLE
Seating for the Dream Big Smart Business Conference is limited, and demand is expected to be high. To secure a spot and join this transformative event, apply now through the official conference website: www.dbinvesting.com/dream-big-smart-business-conference.
ABOUT DB INVESTING
DB Investing is a trailblazing investment and business advisory firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises with strategic insights, financial acumen, and growth strategies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DB Investing is dedicated to shaping success stories in today's competitive business landscape.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rasak Lawal
DB Investing Country Manager
rasak@dbinvesting.com
